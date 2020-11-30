Businesses, museums and libraries in McLennan County must return to 50 percent occupancy levels amid a growing number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, county authorities said.
"As of November 29, 2020, Pursuant to Executive Order GA 32 issued by Governor Abbot: For the past 7 days, the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients in Trauma Service Area M as a percentage of total hospital capacity exceeds 15 percent, making it an area of high hospitalizations. As a result, all restaurants, retail stores, office buildings, manufacturing facilities, gyms, exercise facilities and classes, museums and libraries in McLennan County are required to return to maximum 50 percent occupancy levels," the county posted on its website.
The opt in certification allowing bars to operate also must be decertified due to the hospitalization rate.