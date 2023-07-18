The Belton Educational Enrichment Foundation has collaborated to enhance the quality of education for every student within Belton ISD since it was founded in 1992 by Belton ISD alumni.
In 2023, BEEF awarded more than $340,000 in student scholarships — a combined $157,500 to 79 seniors at Lake Belton High School, a combined $115,400 to 61 seniors at Belton High School and a combined $67,600 to 28 seniors at Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow.
“Our scholarships have kind of been our shining star,” Burnett said. “Since 1992, we’ve given out over $2.5 million in scholarships to 2,500 seniors.”
She noted there are more than 100 endowed scholarships and growing.
“I know we’ve got three or four in development right now,” Burnett said. “We have people calling all the time wanting to do that, so it’s really great to see our community step up and help those kids as they go on to further their education.”
These awards are 100% funded by private donors.
“We have people all over the community who contribute to bring in the money that we use to support Belton ISD,” BEEF President Ellen Burnett said during a school board meeting on Monday. “We also have an employee campaign where teachers and staff members can donate directly out of their paycheck.”
However, the largest source of funding comes from three annual events that BEEF holds throughout the year: a tennis tournament, a golf tournament and a red carpet event.
This year, the red carpet event is operating under the theme, “The Future is Bright.”
“If you want to join us or you know anybody who would like to sponsor this event, it’s going to be Saturday, Oct. 14, and it’ll be at Bold Republic Brewing Company in West Temple,” Burnett said.
Belton ISD school board Vice President Chris Flor thanked Burnett and the rest of the BEEF board for all of their hard work each year.
“You know, there’s a lot of great magic that happens in the district, and I consider this to be like an extra bit of fairy dust that goes all the way around,” he said. “Whether that’s the campus grants or the scholarships that go on, there’s so much stuff that you all do that really helps spread that magic around. So thank you so much for everything that you do.”
Trustee at-large Rucker Preston, who used to serve on the BEEF board of directors, shared that sentiment.
“What Ellen does in leadership is outstanding, and to be a part of the group that goes out to the campuses when teachers are awarded is great,” he said. “Getting to the surprise and that smile on their students’ faces in support of them is just what it’s all about. Seeing kids and parents excited about education is something I didn’t see as a kid, so to see that here in Belton is nothing short of amazing.”