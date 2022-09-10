Bell County arts organizations were awarded $19,000 in state arts grants, most of which will benefit Temple creative productions and performances.
The local awards from the Texas Commission on the Arts were among the 943 grants distributed in the first funding round for fiscal year 2023. More than $11.6 million was distributed statewide, the commission said in a news release Friday.
“We are honored and humbled to provide these grants to help sustain the Texas arts industry, which has been economically devastated by COVID-19. Over the last years, we have seen many arts organizations and artists find creative and flexible ways to bridge distances and to find new ways of conducting their work and connecting communities. The arts have brought much comfort and means of expression to people across our state,” Gary Gibbs, TCA executive director, said. “However, it is important to note that most organizations and artists are not making the money they were before the pandemic. We are proud to invest these funds with arts organizations toward recovering the creative economy in Texas.”
The Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple, received the highest amount in Bell County — $6,500. The center’s funding is split into two grants: $5,500 for a fourth-year Arts Create grant and $1,000 for an Arts Respond Project.
The $1,000 grant will “support the Arts in Education initiatives, connecting performing arts with school curricula through hands-on activities and live performances, for elementary and middle school students in Temple-area school districts,” the commission said.
Arts Create grants provide year-round operational support to Texas arts organizations that have budgets over $50,000. The grants are intended “to advance the creative economy of Texas” by investing in the operations of local arts organizations.
The Temple Symphony Orchestra received a fourth-year Arts Create grant for $4,500 — the second-highest amount. The orchestra regularly performs concerts at the Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center at Temple College, 2600 S. First St.
Temple Civic Theatre, 2413 S. 13th St., and Central Texas Theatre at Vive Les Arts Societe, 3401 S. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen, each received a fourth-year Arts Create grant for $3,500.
Temple College received a $1,000 grant for an artistic fee subsidy for the performance of Ire’ne Lara Silva, an Austin-based Latina poet and writer. Silva will perform Sept. 28 at Temple College’s East Williamson County Education Center, 1600 Innovation Blvd. in Hutto.