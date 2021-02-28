BELTON — About 120 riders competed in ranch sorting events Saturday and Sunday at the Bell County Equine and Livestock Complex.
Joe Sansone, owner of Ranch Sorting of America, said the sport derived from the old days when cowboys needed to cut yearlings out of the herd. RSOA operates in Texas, Louisiana and Colorado, he said. This is its third show this year and there will be about 40 shows, he said, winding up with four-day finals in Bryan with an expected $180,000 in prizes and money.
“There are all kinds of ages,” he said. “It’s the only sport I know of where an eight-year-old boy and a 70-year-old woman will team up together.”
Ranch sorting differs from cutting horse events, in that cutting horses are judged on style and performance, he said.
“Here it’s all about how many cows you can get out the quickest,” he said. “The most you can get is 10 head.”
RSOA is forming a youth council, with the goal of raising money for charity, he said.
“And this is to teach them to be good cowboys,” he said, “get them started on the right foot, get them out of their comfort zone, make them better people.”
He introduced Hunter Brzymialkiewicz, 16, of Waller, president of the new council.
Hunter, who rode a horse named Sister, said he was doing well at sorting.
“It’s fun,” he said. “You learn how to count from one to ten.”
Hunter’s mother competes occasionally, he said, and his sister rides all the time.
In the “No-Lope” category on Saturday, he almost made it to 10 cows. He usually does better in the faster classes, he said.
“But it’s all the luck of the draw,” he said.
Herded into a circular pen, the cows all have numbers on their backs.
“They call one number and you count up from there,” he said.
“If you want to learn how to ride, the people here are great,” he said. “They love to help.”
Michelle Hight of Henderson competed on Batman, a five-year-old horse. She’s been in the sport for about five years.
“You don’t have to sit around like you do with cutting, but you still get to ride the same caliber horse,” she said. “I also rope and ranch rodeo but this is my favorite thing to do right now. You can’t help but want to ride a cutting horse and still go fast at the same time.”
The rider normally has 60 seconds to get as many head as possible, she said.
Other similar events are penning and cutting horse work, she said. In penning, there are three cows and three riders.
“In ranch sorting you have just two riders,” she said.
One rider cuts out a cow and runs it through a gate, which is guarded by the other rider. If an out-of-sequence cow gets through the gate, the team gets no time.
Sansone said he wanted to give a lot of praise to the Equine and Livestock Complex.
“The staff are on top of things,” he said. “It’s new, it’s top notch.”
More information is at www.ranchsortingofamerica.com.