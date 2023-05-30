Donut delivery

Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds accepts a box of donuts from Lt. David Beckham, leader of the Temple-area Salvation Army program, and Capt. Dawn Beckham on a previous National Donut Day. Dawn dresses the part of a Donut Lassie, a group of women who cooked and served donuts to World War I soldiers while in the trenches. 

 Courtesy

The sight of a woman dressed in World War I attire carrying boxes of donuts throughout Temple on Friday likely will raise a few eyebrows.