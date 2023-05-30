The sight of a woman dressed in World War I attire carrying boxes of donuts throughout Temple on Friday likely will raise a few eyebrows.
The woman is Capt. Dawn Beckham of the Temple-based Salvation Army of Bell County, and the deliveries are being made in recognition of National Donut Day.
“We will deliver 35 dozen donuts, and we plan on expanding the scope of National Donut Day in the future,” she said. “It is a lot of fun and everyone appreciated it. Dressing the part of a Donut Lassie gives the story personality.”
In 1938, The Salvation Army celebrated the first National Donut Day by helping those in need during the Great Depression.. They dressed in World War I uniforms to commemorate the work of the Donut Lassies who served donuts to soldiers during World War I.
“They were on the front line,” said Lt. David Beckham, leader of the Temple-area Salvation Army program and Dawn’s husband. “They really didn’t have many supplies, but they made do with what they had.”
Back in 1917, the Salvation Army began a mission to provide spiritual and emotional support to U.S. soldiers fighting in France. About 250 volunteers, mostly women, traveled to the war zone and set up small huts near the front lines where they could give soldiers fresh clothing, supplies and baked goods.
Soon after arriving, the women discovered that making and serving baked goods would be difficult considering the conditions of the huts and the limited rations.
“They began frying donuts,” Dawn said. “They cooked them in military helmets supplied by the soldiers. They had very few ingredients, but they figured it out. They made donuts and served them.”
The treats boosted morale and won the hearts of many soldiers.
Nicknamed Donut Lassies, the women who served donuts to troops are credited with popularizing the donut in the U.S. when the “Doughboys” returned home from war. Many began asking for the pastry treat at local bake shops.
According to the Beckhams, the donut still serves as a symbol of comfort that The Salvation Army provides to those in need through its social services programs. The agency still serves donuts, in addition to hot meals and hydration, to neighbors in need.
National Donut Day is held annually on the first Friday in June and the Salvation Army celebrates the work of the original Donut Lassies by delivering the pastries to donut lovers across the country.
“We will deliver to community leaders and to first responders such as police, fire and ambulance crews,” David Beckham said. “We want to say ‘Thank you’ for their service and what they do for Temple.”
Dawn Beckham said she put together her WWI outfit by going through donated clothes and buying a few items at a local Army surplus store.