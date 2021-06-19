People lined both sides of West Avenue A on Saturday afternoon as vintage cars rolled into the Santa Fe Plaza in downtown Temple for a stopover in the 2021 Hemmings Motor News Great Race.
About 100 cars, dating from 1909 to 1974, will resume the race 15 miles north of town this morning. They started the time-speed-distance rally Saturday morning in front of the Alamo. Organizers said it will take nine days to cover the 2,300 miles to Greenville, S.C., and the $50,000 first place finish.
Jerry Webber of Cleburne was in the waiting crowd of onlookers. Five years ago he was a navigator in a 500-mile Texas race, he said. Each car has a driver and a navigator, he said. The cars leave one minute apart, so it takes an hour to get 60 cars on the road.
“If you’re two seconds too soon or two seconds too late, you get a penalty,” he said. “If you get lost, you may get a much bigger penalty. It’s pretty much fun for car guys. It’s a long day.”
One of the first cars to stop at the plaza was a 1967 GTO Pontiac driven by “Two-Wheel” Mary Stahl, with her husband, Ted, as the navigator.
“We’re just in it for the fun,” Mary said. ‘We’ve got four other family members in it. They’re in it to win it.”
The drive from San Antonio seemed long, she said, because they were following back roads.
“We’re here,” she said. “No mishaps, so we’re happy. We like cars, so it’s something to do in June for a couple of weeks. We call the whole Great Race our family.”
Ted Stahl said they had a good time.
“It’s stressful, invigorating, challenging and really rough on the car,” he said. “You’re starting and stopping, and there’s lost time in the turns.”
The GTO was “barely” air conditioned, he said, but the heat was nothing compared to the Great Race through Death Valley three years ago, he said.
Brett Stahl, their oldest son, and his son, Noah, stood beside their 1941 Packard 120 coupe.
“Today wasn’t too bad,” Brett said. “This car runs pretty cool. It’s a little modified here and there. We’ve supercharged it, because it’s a very heavy car.”
The car has no air conditioning and no power steering.
“It’s not an ideal rally car but we make it work,” Brett said.
Their goal is to be in the top three in their class and in the top 20 overall, he said.
The race managers handicap the score by the age of the car, he said, so the winners are generally cars from before World War II.
Noah Stahl said the annual race is the highlight of his year.
“Being a Stahl, it kind of runs in the family,” he said. “I’ve got the bug. I don’t see how anyone could be involved in this and not be taken away by how awesome the whole race is.”
About 60 percent of the participants repeat every year, Brett said.
“You get to know the people over the years,” he said.