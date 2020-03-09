BELTON — The Belton Independent School District has developed an alert system for dealing with COVID-19, should a case occur in Bell County.
Superintendent Matt Smith issued a letter to parents late last week detailing the district’s plans for dealing with the new coronavirus.
“COVID-19 is on a lot of minds right now, mine included. At this time, Bell County has no reports of COVID-19,” Smith said. “My team is in touch with local health officials as we monitor this evolving situation and make plans on how to respond. We are taking the situation very seriously, even as our district teachers, staff and students head into a well-deserved spring break next week.”
Cleaning is the district’s top priority. Belton ISD, Smith said, routinely uses hospital-grade cleaning equipment and solutions to keep campuses disinfected. However, Smith said the district is prepared to escalate its cleaning practices if necessary.
“We’re prepared to address this ongoing situation,” Smith said. “Our alert status levels … are designed to increase clarity and make it easier to communicate about changing conditions.”
Belton ISD has a three-level alert system.
Level 1 — which is its current status — is a monitoring stage. The district will more frequently clean common areas; communicate about precautions; tell parents to keep sick students at home and tell staff to stay at home if they are sick; and hold bi-weekly department meetings for communication updates.
Level 2 would be triggered if there are COVID-19 cases in Bell County. The district would continue to monitor attendance and communicate with local and state partners; ramp up cleaning efforts; potentially limit all unnecessary travel, postpone large gatherings, limit outside visitors and restrict outside food deliveries; tell students and staff to stay home if they are sick; and develop contingency plans for staffing and operations.
Level 3 would happen if there are confirmed cases among students and staff. The district might cancel school events, building rentals, school-related travel for students and staff and events. BISD could close campuses, feeder patterns or the entire district after consulting with the Bell County Public Health District, Texas Education Agency, the Texas Department of State Health Services and the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.
“It is our hope that this leveled approach will help better inform our community on the plans we have in place and will support thoughtful communication as our students and staff return from spring break on March 16,” Belton ISD spokeswoman Elizabeth Cox said.