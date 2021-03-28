There were no mermaids, but plenty of splash was in evidence Sunday afternoon during the Underwater Easter Egg Hunt at Sammons Park Indoor Pool, 2220 W. Avenue D.
Sundae Hein, aquatics coordinator for the City of Temple Parks and Recreation Department, said 29 children signed up for both groups, ages 3-5 from 1-1:50 p.m. and ages 6-9 from 2-2:50 p.m.
Wearing life preserver vests and supervised by parents and city employees, the children picked up floating and sunken plastic eggs and toys. The pool is 3½ feet deep at one end and 6 feet deep at the other, with a sloping underwater walkway along one side.
Tinley, 4, the daughter of Magan Grantland of Belton, was splashing around on the sloping walkway. Hein said she’d been in the water about 25 minutes.
“She has a basket full of eggs,” she said. “She’s just playing in the water.”
“They can float around anywhere in the pool,” Hein said. “None of them right now are swimmers. The next group of kids will probably have swimmers. They’re loving it.”
After the hunt, each child received a gift bag from the city, containing bubbles, superhero cakes, little toys and Easter candy.
Misty Granderson of Temple watched her grandson, D’Adrian, 3, search for eggs in the water. Her granddaughter, D’Ayla, 6, and her son, Braydon, 9, waited their turn.
“I think this is our fifth or sixth year we’ve gone,” Granderson said of the underwater hunt. “They’ve loved it every year. This is one Easter egg hunt that they want to go to.”
It was D’Adrian’s first year at the hunt, she said. “He’s loving it.”
Her daughter, Kayla Granderson, watched D’Adrian from the edge of the pool. He and the other small children in the pool were only picking up the floating eggs and toys.
“The older ones will get there, the ones who can actually swim,” Granderson said of the eggs and toys visible on the bottom of the pool.
“It’s warm,” she said of the water. “I stuck my hands in it, and it’s warm.”
The Grandersons would probably make one more Easter egg hunt, the one in Belton, she said.
“There are not many this year,” she said.
Grantland watched Tinley who did her Easter egg hunting from the sloping walkway.
“She went back and forth on this and got the eggs,” her mother said, showing a full basket of plastic eggs. “She didn’t go out in the deep yet.”
Tinley is just learning to swim, she said. “We’re kind of trying to teach her.”
This was their first time to come to the underwater egg hunt.
“I didn’t even know this was here,” she said. ‘It’s neat.”
Grantland said they might make it to a regular Easter egg hunt in Salado later that day.
“I don’t know if we’ll get there on time,” she said.