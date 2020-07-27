A Temple woman is charged with assaulting an emergency room nurse, police said.
Glenda Sue Layne, 41, was charged with assaulting EMS personnel providing service at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, Temple spokesman Cody Weems said.
Layne allegedly slammed a door on the nurse’s arm and injured the nurse.
Layne was medically cleared and arrested, after which she was booked into the Bell County Jail. Her bond was set at $35,000 for the third-degree felony.
Man charged with alleged injury to elderly
A 68-year-old woman said a man pushed and slapped her Friday and smashed her car’s windows.
Eric Demondee Tryon, 44, of Temple, was charged Friday with injury to the elderly with the intent to commit bodily injury.
Temple Police officers went to the 700 block of East Avenue D to answer a criminal mischief call, Weems said. The victim said she and Tryon had an argument, and he started smashing the windows on her 2017 Nissan Altima. The victim also said Tryon pushed her in her chest and slapped her.
A bond of $50,000 was set for Tryon on the third-degree felony.
Man allegedly robbed Sunday morning
A man walking near a Temple store said he was assaulted and robbed at about 5:40 a.m. Sunday morning, Weems said.
Officers were sent to the Ranch House Inn, 1902 S. First St., where the victim said he walked near the Cefco convenience store on South 31st Street and was robbed by two people, Weems said.
The victim said the robbers took several things, which included a Playstation 4, laptop and his wallet. No description of the robbers was available Monday.
Police enter unlocked home after shots-fired call
Temple Police officers entered an unlocked home at about 12:38 a.m. Monday after receiving a shots-fired call.
The officers tried to contact someone at the residence in the 1100 block of South Second Street but no one was found when officers entered, Weems said.
The homeowner got home and told officers a suspect fired at a victim who wasn’t injured, and both left the scene.