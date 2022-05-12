Bell County’s work on its indigent health program was honored nationally Thursday.
Officials announced that the National Association of Counties recognized Bell County with an achievement award. The Bell County Indigent Health Care Collaborative received the award in the association’s health category.
As a result of the program, costs of indigent health care in the county fell to their lowest levels in decades.
Officials said the program, which was launched in 2020, has also helped to reduce stress on local hospitals and improve patient care.
“All across the country, counties are working tirelessly to support residents and drive recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Larry Johnson, president of the national association, said. “This year’s Achievement Award-winning programs showcase how counties work every day to build healthy, safe, and thriving communities.”
Denton and Harris counties also won the award for their work during the pandemic.
The county has worked with both the Greater Killeen Community Clinic and the Temple Community Clinic on the program.
“The Indigent Health Care Collaborative is a great example of the county partnering with local organizations and institutions to better serve our community,” County Judge David Blackburn said. “This national recognition is a celebration of not just our efforts but those of the clinics and hospitals that made this program possible.”