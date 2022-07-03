BELTON — Lane closures will be in place Tuesday night as a Texas Department of Transportation contractor begins switching traffic operations on Loop 121.
The work will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday and end by 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Daily work will continue through Friday morning, Jake Smith, an agency spokesman, said in a news release.
The traffic switch operations are part of the state’s ongoing Loop 121 widening project to make a four-lane divided highway from West Avenue O to Sparta Road. The project includes the addition of shared-use paths and sidewalks as well as a two-way left-turn lane from Sparta Road to FM 439/Lake Road in front of Belton High School.
Various lane closures will be required to complete the traffic switch, although no full road closures will be conducted, Smith said.
Traffic control will be in place each night with law enforcement officers assisting with the operation, he said.
Traffic delays are expected in the area. TxDOT encourages motorists to slow down, pay attention and eliminate all distractions while driving through the work zone.