Temple Police are investigating a self-inflicted shooting that occurred Tuesday night at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.
A patient at the hospital reportedly fired a gun and was injured in an isolated incident, police spokeswoman Nohely Mackowiak said Thursday.
“There is no reason to believe that this individual intended to harm anyone else, and no other injuries or fatalities were reported as a result of this incident,” city spokeswoman Kiara Nowlin said. “This is an active investigation.”
Nowlin did not mention a shooting occurred in an email to the Telegram. Mackowiak confirmed the gun use in a follow-up email in response to Telegram questions.