Freezing rain and accumulations of ice up to a quarter of an inch thick are expected to hamper Central Texas as a cold front blew in Wednesday afternoon.
The National Weather Service said a winter storm warning remains in effect for the region until 6 p.m. Thursday.
“It will basically be between a tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch of ice on the ground,” Sarah Barnes, meteorologist with the agency, said. “That will cause quite a few travel impacts and hazardous road conditions. So people will definitely want to limit travel.”
The cold air was expected to push local temperatures below freezing, with the wind chill to make it feel like 26 degrees before midnight.
Temperatures on Thursday are expected to rise to a high of 29 degrees, which will feel like 16 degrees with the wind chill.
Friday morning temperatures are expected to feel as low as 4 degrees with wind chill, before rising above freezing to a high of 37.
“Hazardous travel conditions will impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes,” the Weather Service said. “Power outages and tree damage are possible due to ice. Single-digit wind chills Thursday morning could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.”
The agency also recommended those needing to travel keep a flashlight, food, blankets and water in their vehicle.
Reports on the conditions of roads around the state can found at drivetexas.org.
Local government closures
Many local governments had not made decisions on if they would close their offices or reduce services by Wednesday afternoon.
Belton spokesman Paul Romer said city offices will be closed Thursday. Trash would not be picked up on Thursday. He said more information is expected to be released as decisions are made, with officials posting that information on its website or social media pages.
Bell County announced Wednesday afternoon that it would close its offices on Thursday, also encouraging residents to watch its website or social media account for any updates.
Temple had not made any decisions about office closures by Wednesday afternoon, with information on any closures being found on its website at staysafetemple.com.
Cold weather recommendations
In Temple, the fire department put out of list of cold weather recommendations for residents to keep them and their property safe.
Officials recommended residents covered exposed pipes, turn off their sprinkler systems and allow their faucets to drip in order to prevent freezing.
Residents are also being recommended to alter travel plans, dress in lightweight layers and stay inside as much as possible along with their pets. The department is also asking residents to check on their elderly neighbors and family members.
City officials are encouraging residents to visit staysafetemple.com
Power restoration efforts
On Wednesday, Oncor Electric Delivery announced that it had secured mutual assistance resources from 10 other states.
The resources will help the company restore power following the winter storm. This support includes 1,500 utility workers from Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Virginia, Kentucky and Missouri.
In a news release, the company said ice accumulation on tree branches can cause them to sag or fall onto power lines. These falling lines can create dangerous road conditions as well as power outages.
The company has these agreements with other states, helping each other in case of severe weather events like tornadoes and hurricanes.
Residents can report power outages or receive updates on outages by calling 888-313-4747.
Warming shelters
Warming shelters for Temple’s homeless opened Wednesday night ahead of the cold.
Temple Impact Church and the Temple Salvation Army both plan to be open for the next few nights as temperatures will continue to be below freezing. The two shelters regularly open each night when wind chill makes temperatures feel like they are below freezing, or below 35 degrees when it is wet outside.
Impact Church said it planned to stay open during the day on Thursday and Friday as well to keep the homeless out of the cold.
Lt. David Beckham, with the Salvation Army of Bell County, said the organization also planned to keep its Temple shelter open 24-hours a day until temperatures with wind chill are above freezing.
“As of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, our normal warming shelter hours will be revised to accommodate this streak of unusually cold, windy, wet weather,” Beckham said. “We want to provide those who live without adequate shelter a place to be protected from the elements.”
Both Temple Impact Church, 306 E. Adams Ave., and the Temple Salvation Army, 419 W. Ave. G, provide hot meals and showers to those staying at their shelters.
Those who are homeless and want to stay warm can also go to the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave., or Feed My Sheep, 116 W. Ave. G, during the day.