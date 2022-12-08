Association award

Donelle Keen, left, a paralegal and officer manager for the Milam County & District Attorney’s office, was honored with the Oscar Sherrell Award at a Texas District and County Attorneys Association conference in November. She is pictured with Katie Quinney, chair of the Key Personnel & Victim Services Board for TDCAA.

 Courtesy

A paralegal and officer manager for the Milam County & District Attorney’s office has been recognized with a state award.