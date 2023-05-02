Sergio Lechuga

Temple resident Sergio Lechuga, who turns 40 on Friday, faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, and assault of a public servant, a third-degree felony.

A man who threatened a woman with a knife and assaulted a Belton police officer was indicted on two felony charges by a Bell County grand jury.

eegarcia@tdtnews.com