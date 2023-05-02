A man who threatened a woman with a knife and assaulted a Belton police officer was indicted on two felony charges by a Bell County grand jury.
featured
Temple man indicted on two felony charges, including assaulting an officer
Tags
Eric E. Garcia
Telegram CIty Editor
