BELTON — The defense team for Cedric Marks — charged with the capital murder of multiple people — is concerned because some DNA evidence is being used up before it can be separately tested by their own experts.
A motion was filed and addressed Thursday by Marks’ attorneys — Robert Cowie, Alexander Calhoun and Michael White — to either allow them to have samples for testing separate from a Waco laboratory, allow them to witness any further testing or have copies of videos of the testing.
Cowie and Calhoun are public defenders from the Regional Public Defenders for Capital Cases office. White is a Temple attorney.
A hearing to consider the motion was set for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 27 in the 426th District Court with Judge Fancy Jezek presiding.
The defense attorneys also filed an ex parte motion, but it wasn’t discussed in the open courtroom. Instead, those attorneys joined Jezek for a discussion after court was recessed at 1:40 p.m.
Marks was indicted for the Jan. 3 violent homicides of his ex-girlfriend Jenna Scott, 28, and her friend Michael Swearingin, 32, both Temple residents.
Although Marks denies it, Maya Maxwell — who was Marks’ girlfriend and the mother of his youngest son — told Temple Police investigators she and Marks hid Swearingin’s car in Austin so it wouldn’t be found as quickly by law enforcement agencies. Then Scott and Swearingin were taken to a Killeen residence, where Marks reportedly killed them. Maxwell said she and Marks transported the two bodies to Clearview, Okla., and buried them in a shallow grave in a remote area.
Marks also is accused of tampering with evidence, burglary of a habitation with intent of another felony and several misdemeanor cases.
He walked into the courtroom Thursday and didn’t directly look in anyone’s direction — not even at a woman seated on his side of the courtroom who waved at him.
Marks never glanced at the opposite side of the courtroom, which is where Swearingin’s family filled two rows. Instead, his eyes looked straight ahead at Jezek.
He no longer wears shackles in the courtroom when the public is present — something agreed to in October by Bell County Assistant District Attorney Michael Waldman.
The district attorney’s office will seek the death penalty for Marks if he is convicted.