The annual count to record the number of homeless people living on the streets in Bell County took place Thursday and although an official total won’t be known for weeks, well over 300 were counted.
The Point in Time count is an effort by the Central Texas Homeless Coalition and affiliate organizations where homeless people are counted and their demographic information is gathered.
“We won’t have totals for several weeks,” said Tanya Roper, a board member of the Central Texas Homeless Coalition. “We send our information to the Texas Homeless Network, and they do the final tallies.”
Roper said volunteers distributed bags of snacks, sandwiches, toiletries, gloves and socks to those who were counted.
“We had prepared 300 bags, and we gave them all away and could have given out a lot more,” Roper said.
The count got off to an early 6 a.m. start as volunteers roamed the area, stopping at places where homeless people congregate, talking to them and getting their information.
Bobby Erig, also a member of the coalition, said his group is responsible for counting homeless people in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton and Lampasas counties.
“Our role is to conduct the count, organize the county and then report the count numbers up to the Texas Homeless Network for the state, which then in turn reports it up to the Department of Housing and Urban Development,” Erig said earlier this month. “Our numbers can affect everything from the amount of funding the federal government pushes down to our communities to the number of housing vouchers that are available in our region.”
Roper added: “Our focus is to collect the data, which in turn collects the funding. It brings in more funding to the Bell County area.”
Last year, 320 homeless people were counted in the four-county region, and according to Roper’s numbers, the total could be significantly higher this year.