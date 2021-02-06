The Father and Daughter Sweetheart Stroll on Saturday through the Santa Fe Plaza in downtown Temple appeared to be a great success.
“It was re-imagined from the father and daughter dance so we wouldn’t have to cancel,” said Holly Leiferman, senior special events coordinator for the Temple Parks and Recreation Department.
The outdoor event encouraged social distancing and tickets were limited to 500, she said, and sold in staggered times. Only 48 tickets were sold for one of three different horse-drawn carriage rides, which were lit up after dark.
“We’ve created stations around the plaza,” she said. “When they check in here the dad gets a bag and the daughter gets a bag. They get goodies at each station.”
Gifts included sunflower seeds, lollipops, carnations, a commemorative photo, a lighted head band, hot chocolate and a cup that glows in the dark. There was a bucket of range balls from Sammons Golf Course and a free class from Summit Recreation Center. Extreme Cheer and Tumble, one of the sponsors, presented the music.
There was a line at the booth operated by Sol de Tejas, which had jewelry for sale.
“Every little girl wants jewelry,” said the busy attendant.
Another booth, operated by Vida Hair and Nails of Temple, stayed busy selling hair glitter and hair accessories for little girls.
A lot of the dads wore suits and most of the girls wore party dresses.
Josh Weaver of Temple and his daughter Everly, 6, were among the father-daughter couples taking in the event. He said she was having a swell time.
“She hasn’t let me dance yet,” he said. “We’ll see what happens.”
The lighted head band might be her favorite gift, he said.
He hasn’t been able to make the father and daughter dance in the past, he said.
“We would like to do that in the future,” he said.
Clif Janicek of Temple had three daughters in tow: Baylee, 14, Kaylei, 15, and Mikayla, 14. He has another one, Layla, 17, who couldn’t make it. He said the stroll was set up so they could only stay for an hour.
“I think it’s really fun, especially the carriage ride,” Baylee said.
Kaylei said she liked all the “free stuff, and taking the photo — the mirror thing was so cool.”
Mikayla said she liked the carriage ride and the photo booth.
At the Smile Doctor booth, Crystal Avilez, the dentist’s concierge, helped give out hot chocolate, goodie bags and a small dental packet.
“It’s been chaotic since we started, and we get to see all the cute little ones coming around with their dads,” she said. “They’re so precious.”
Harmer Prince of Copperas Cove waited near the fountains with his daughter, Aubrianna, 8. Last year they came to the dance, he said.
“I love it,” Aubrianna said of the stroll. “We do it every year. This one was the best because it has, like, stations and the big field so dads and daughters can dance.”