Temple officials on Wednesday afternoon responded to a vehicle that struck the Primrose School of Temple, slightly injuring one staff member.
breaking
Vehicle hits Primrose School of Temple, injures 1
- STAFF REPORT
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Tran, Hoffman top 2 Academy graduates
- Time runs out for taxpayer-funded private school tuition bill as special session looms
- Time to celebrate: College-bound Temple, Belton ISD athletes honored in ceremonies
- 125 graduate from Academy High School
- Organic Asian grocery store to open in downtown Temple June 4; stop is on Imagine the Possibilities Tour
- Andrew Schwertner, 60, of Jarrell died Friday
- Belton cashier who stole customer’s debit card receives 9-month sentence
- Marks removed from court again after insulting judge
- Jury sees video of Marks escape in Conroe; state may rest its case Friday
- ‘He just said she went missing’: Marks’ son testifies as defense rests in capital murder case