Planning to vote in the Nov. 3 election? Better hurry to get registered.
Monday is the final day you can register to vote in the upcoming election. Early voting starts Oct. 13 and ends Oct. 30. Election Day is Nov. 3.
You must register in the county in which you reside. You must be a United States citizen who will be at least 18 by Election Day.
To register to vote, you can visit https://bit.ly/32bXGNL to access the Bell County Elections Department’s voter registration website or go to VoteTexas.gov to print an application that can be mailed to the local elections administrator.
Residents may also pick up a voter registration application at the Bell County Elections Administrator’s office at 550 E. Second Ave. in Belton.
Applications are available at local libraries, Texas Department of Public Safety offices and Texas Department of Human Services offices.
At least 208,845 residents are registered to vote in Bell County.
The last day to apply for ballot by mail is coming up soon. The deadline is Oct. 23.
Eligible registered voters include those who are 65 or older; disabled; will be out of the county on Election day and the entire early voting period; or in jail but still eligible to vote.
Visit https://bit.ly/2ETm2D1 to submit an application through the Texas Secretary of State’s office.
Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Election Day.
Early voting will kick off next week. Registered voters may cast their ballot at any poll in the county.
There are six early voting locations in the county: the Belton’s Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 E. Second Ave.; the Temple Bell County Annex, 205 E. Central Ave.; Salado Church of Christ, 217 N. Stagecoach Road; the Harker Heights Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing; the Killeen Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive; and the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Polls will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 13 through Oct. 16; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 17; noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 18; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 19 through Oct. 23; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 24; noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 25; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 26 through Oct. 30.
Finally, voters can cast their ballots 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at any of the 41 voting centers located throughout Bell County.