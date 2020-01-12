Temple residents drinking city tap water might notice a change in taste next month as the city changes what chemicals they use.
City officials announced on social media last week that they would be changing what chemicals were included in Temple’s water during the month of February. The change in chemicals may change the way the city’s water tastes and smells, although it will remain safe to drink.
The chemicals used by the city will switch from chloramines to free chlorine on Feb. 1 and switch back on Feb. 28.
City spokeswoman Laurie Simmons said the goal of this temporary change is to flush out certain organics that have made their way into the water system. While these organics are not harmful, Simmons said the city’s Public Works Department monitors how these organics behave and wanted to take a preventative step.
All of those in the area who rely on Temple’s water treatment plant will be affected, Simmons said, with the change back after the end of the month expected to take up to two weeks.
“The city of Temple works to be proactive in managing water resources for our residents,” Simmons said. “Occasional temporary conversions in chemicals, partnered with flushing activities, helps to rid distribution pipes of any organic matter and improves overall water quality.”
Simmons said while the introduction of these chemicals is not absolutely required, it does help with the long-term water quality of the city.
The city is encouraging those who are interested in the change to pay attention to their social media pages.