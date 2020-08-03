The victim of two alleged assaults — one day apart — was choked the second time, Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said Monday.
Officers were called at about 10:46 a.m. Saturday to the 700 block of East Avenue on what was called a domestic disturbance. They told the alleged victim she needed to go to the hospital to be checked, but she said she didn’t want to leave her apartment, Weems said.
A former boyfriend went Saturday morning into the female’s home without being invited. He pushed past her at the door and hit her with his hands, the victim told Temple Police officers.
At about 8:25 a.m. Sunday, officers were sent again to the same residence. Once again, the former boyfriend reportedly went into the apartment without permission and choked her, the woman said.
This time the woman was taken by ambulance to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple for evaluation.
The case is active, according to Weems.