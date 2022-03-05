Rezoning requests for four West Temple properties received initial approval Thursday, paving the way for more businesses.
The four tracts — half zoned for agriculture and half for single-family homes — each received unanimous approval by the Temple City Council on the first of two readings.
All four of the properties — which make up two separate projects — requested to be rezoned as planned development general retail. Each of the properties also included permit requests to sell varying amounts of alcohol.
The first of the four requests approved, 6202 Airport Road, is just east of the Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport and is currently zoned for agriculture.
Brian Chandler, planning director for the city, said the 38.7 acre tract is located within Temple’s corporate campus master plan and will need to comply with its planned uses.
“The corporate campus master plan, by its name, is designed to promote live, work and play development so we have corporate offices and neighborhoods surrounding it,” Chandler said. “It’s a different concept than what corporate campuses used to be and what we see even in Temple.”
The Council also approved a second rezoning of 10.1 agriculture-zoned acres to the east of the first property, addressed as 6602 Airport Road.
Both requests for rezoning included permit applications in order to allow the sale of alcohol. While the permits would allow more than 75% of the revenue from businesses on the property to come from alcohol, the developer has not identified uses for the property yet.
Chandler said the city also required both properties to provide an avigation easement to the city due to their distance from the airport’s main runway. An avigation easement would give city officials rights over the airspace above the property, allowing them to ensure the safety of aircraft coming and going from the airport.
Chandler said his staff would work with both properties, making sure they followed zoning and aviation requirements.
City officials advised Council members during the meeting that the second request had to be approved with a super majority of four or more members.
Chandler said the increased number of votes to approve the rezoning was due to a property owner bordering the land sending in a notice of disagreement with the project. He said this person’s land includes more than 26% of bordering land within 200 feet, triggering a need for a super majority.
Despite the increased requirement, the rezoning request’s first reading was approved unanimously.
The remaining two rezoning requests were from properties just south of Crossroads Park, addressed as 615 and 521 Hilliard Road.
The properties included in the request, a 1.8-acre tract and a 27.5-acre tract, are both currently zoned for single-family homes. Owners of the property plan to divide the land into space for businesses, townhomes and multifamily buildings.
Owners are requesting that the city allow businesses on the property to earn between 50% and 75% of their revenue from on-site alcohol sales.
“This (property) would be limited up to 75% of revenue from alcohol sales, so that is more of a restaurant threshold and not a bar,” Chandler said.
City officials reported receiving five letters from property owners near the planned development, all along Brooks Drive to the east, that were in opposition.
Mary Doerfler, who spoke at the meeting, said she has lived near this property for about 40 years and was opposed to large multifamily structures. She said that instead of the multifamily homes backing up to her neighborhood, as is shown in the current plan for the property, she would much rather the townhomes be placed there.
Doerfler said she is not opposed to the land’s development, just the proposed uses right outside her window.
“We knew that they were going to do something when we moved there 40 years ago,” Doerfler said. “We knew that our farm land would not stay our farm land for a long time. So we understand development.”
The City Council is expected to vote on the second reading for the four requests during its next meeting at 5 p.m. March 17 at City Hall, 2 N. Main St.