Security improvements to enhance the on-campus safety of students, faculty and staff are underway at Hector P. Garcia Elementary — one of three Temple ISD schools that will soon have a brand new security vestibule at its front entrance.
featured
Security improvements underway at 3 TISD campuses
Tags
TDT Joel Valley
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- BISD breaks ground for SE Belton elementary school
- Temple attempted kidnapping suspect identified
- Woman killed, man injured in Temple shooting
- 5 killed in weekend violence across Central Texas
- Fort Hood colonel relieved of duty months after husband
- Affidavit: Witnesses saw Killeen man open fire in fatal Temple shooting
- Defendant pleads guilty to murder of Temple woman, receives lengthy sentence
- The Katy question: Temple ponders future of aging landmark depot
- Fatal accident on rural stretch of FM2410
- Dr. Michael O. Kirkpatrick, 70, of Temple, died Monday, February 27, 2023