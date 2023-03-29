Hector P. Garcia Elementary

The entrance to Hector P. Garcia Elementary is partially blocked as construction for a new security vestibule is underway.

 Courtesy | Temple ISD

Security improvements to enhance the on-campus safety of students, faculty and staff are underway at Hector P. Garcia Elementary — one of three Temple ISD schools that will soon have a brand new security vestibule at its front entrance.

