Temple Fire & Rescue is asking the public for food donations — enough to fill the department’s 1930s Diamond T truck — to ensure local families have a holiday meal.
Donations for the 32nd annual Food for Families Drive benefiting Temple food pantries will be accepted at any Temple fire station through Wednesday, Nov. 17. The department seeks canned goods, non-perishable food items and money.
“This is a great opportunity to support our local community and make a positive impact” Public Information Officer Santos Soto said in a news release. “We always look forward to Food for Families and are excited to see how many families we can help out this year.”
Donations will support St. Vincent De Paul of Greater Temple Inc., Love of Christ Food Pantry, Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church and Churches Touching Lives for Christ.