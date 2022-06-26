BELTON — Belton officials kicked off the annual Fourth of July celebration Saturday evening with a downtown street party around the Bell County Courthouse.
Randy Pittenger, president of the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce, welcomed the lively crowd gathered on the courthouse lawn or checking out vendors and activities on blocked-off sections of Central Avenue and Beal Street.
“We are so glad you are here,” he said. “You are the hardy ones who can come out when the sun’s still out.”
He praised Vista Real Estate for being the lead sponsor and read a long list of additional sponsors.
He directed parents to the kid zone set up on the east and south sides of the courthouse.
“We always have a family-friendly event here,” he said. “We wanted more activities for kids.”
He introduced The Leon River Band, which opened with “This Is God’s Country.” Performing later were Grupo Pression, and Kenny Orts and the No Chance Band.
One of the activities on the south lawn was a dunking booth, which attracted as many adults as children. The young women perched inside the booth were in the shade, but looked almost eager when someone tried to throw the ball and dunk them.
Shane Smith, an adult sponsor for Central Texas Fastpitch in Belton, said the dunking booth was a fundraiser to cover travel costs for an upcoming softball tournament.
“Basically, we teach girls life through softball,” he said.
In that tournament, two 11-member local teams will compete in Premier Girls Fastpitch, he said.
“They travel around and represent Belton in every way,” he said.
That includes rodeos and FFA and Fellowship of Christian Athletes events, he said.
“We’ll be at the Fourth of July parade, running carnival-type games,” he said. “When the community does a big event, they call me and we send the girls out.”
On the east lawn of the courthouse, two little girls were tossing balls at goals, under the supervision of Nehemiah Smith, who will be a freshman this fall at Temple High School. Another game had what looked like bowling pins, to be knocked over with a small football.
Nehemiah said his parents, Josh and Bliss Smith, were starting Youth Sports for ages 3-14.
“Every weekend, you practice and then you play,” he said.
His brother, Josh Smith, 15, will be a sophomore this fall at THS.
“It’s definitely interesting,” Josh said of working with the younger children. “It’s an energy that you get from them that you can’t get from older kids. They can’t do anything wrong. They are so innocent it’s fun to be with them.”
Their mother, Bliss Smith, said this will be the family’s first season with Youth Sports. Her husband is stationed at Fort Hood with the U.S. Army.
“He’ll be retiring in a few years,” she said. “So we decided to go into business for ourselves. Our kids played for the league when we lived in San Antonio.”
Youth Sports has three sports, she said: flag football, soccer and baseball. Workouts will be at Chisholm Trail Park behind Belton High School.
Around the corner on Central Avenue, a lot of motorcycles were on display. Eric Hermanson, general manager for Bell County Motoworks in Temple, said the company was letting the public know what they had. As Killeen Power Sports for 35 years, the company sold about nine brands. The company downsized and stayed with Indian and Triumph brands.
“I call it freedom,” he said of motorcycle riding. “You never see a motorcycle parked in front of a psychiatrist’s office.”