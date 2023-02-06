Three men face federal carjacking charges in connection with incident in Temple earlier this month, officials said.
The suspects — Houston residents Matthew Sykes, 19, and Xzavier Jones, 20, and Temple resident Alexander Wyatt, 30 — were arrested on Feb. 1 in connection with a carjacking that occurred in the 2300 block of South 57th Street.
The victim told police that two men approached him while he was pumping gas, pointed a gun at him and demanded his vehicle. The suspects then drove off with the man’s vehicle.
About 10 minutes later, Temple Police officers found the vehicle abandoned in the 1000 block of South 49th Street. Two suspects were located by officers, and Jones fled from police.
“While running from officers, Jones discarded the weapon used in the aggravated robbery, which was later recovered by police,” Temple spokeswoman Nohely Mackowiak said. “The victim positively identified both Jones and Sykes as the individuals responsible for committing the aggravated robbery.”
A red SUV used in the incident was located by officers, Mackowiak said. Wyatt, the driver of the vehicle, was also arrested.
Jones, also charged in a separate aggravated assault family violence with a deadly weapon case, remained in custody at the Bell County Jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond.
Wyatt also faces a Class A misdemeanor charge for possession of marijuana.
Sykes was not listed in the Bell County Jail on Monday. He was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals for the federal carjacking charge, the Bell County Sheriff’s Department said.