The bodies of two men were found in different locations in Temple over the weekend, police said.
A man who wasn’t breathing was discovered Sunday morning, Temple Police spokesman Chris Christoff said Monday.
Officers went at about 2 a.m. to a call near the 500 block of South 18th Street and found the adult man by himself.
Although officers tried to save his life, their efforts were unsuccessful, Christoff said. The man was pronounced dead by Bell County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Ted Duffield, and an autopsy was ordered.
No foul play was suspected Monday. The man’s name hasn’t been released.
Another man’s body was sent Friday for an autopsy after the body was found in the 600 block of North Sixth Street, Christoff said.
Although little was known about who the man was, that information was obtained Monday, Christoff said.
Brought to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple by EMS was 43-year-old Anthony Ray Bryant. A relative was notified of his death and Duffield ordered an autopsy.