BELTON — Maybe it was a case of the early bunny getting the egg.
Alison Cook of Temple arrived at the Sparta Volunteer Fire Department Easter egg hunt at about 2 p.m. Saturday with her daughter, Emma, 6, and her granddaughter, Ella, 2. The word was that people were supposed to get a briefing at 2 p.m. and the hunt would begin at 2:30 p.m., she said.
“It actually started at 2,” she said.
The youngsters still got in the hunt, divided into separate age groups. Cook stayed with the little one, who gathered about five eggs. Emma found about 10-15 eggs.
“It was very kid-friendly and easy to get to,” Cook said. “There’s a little breeze and it’s not super hot.”
She and her husband, Charlie, live in West Temple. Ella is the daughter of Bryan and Savannah Cook.
The timing didn’t work out so well for Ryuta Sakamoto of Temple, his friend Lulu Lin and her son, Kai Kai, 10, although the boy seemed to like posing on a fire truck while they took pictures.
“We missed it,” Sakamoto said of the egg hunt. “It was already finished. He loves the fire truck.”
Inside the fire station, Pat Beard, president of the Sparta Volunteer Fire Department Board, and an assistant handed out special cards to the Easter egg hunters.
“We did it last year,” she said of the hunt, and “a whole lot more” came this year.
If someone’s card said they had a golden egg, they won a large basket of candy, games, prizes and bunny rabbits, she said.
Tony Nesbit came into the bay in street clothes, after having played being the Easter bunny. He’s been a helper before, but not the bunny, he said.
“I would do it again,” he said. “I love seeing the kids reached. I can be more goofy than I am. The kids’ expression gives me more energy to continue staying in character.”
His job with the volunteer fire department is safety officer.
“I’m responsible for everybody on that team,” he said. “I’m the extra set of eyes and ears for the incident commander.”
Fire Chief Matthew Mullins said the fire department is 100% volunteer.
“We love it,” he said of the Easter egg hunt. “Our biggest goal is to get community involvement, with each other and the department itself.”
There were no fire calls during the egg hunt, he said. Last month the station ran 53 calls, he said, and 19 of those were fires.
While the department recently was engaged in fighting a brush fire, he said, one of its engines sustained about $2,000 worth of damage when a tree limb struck it.
“Donations from today are going to help repair that,” he said.
During last year’s ice storm, he said, one engine got run off the road and had $50,000 worth of damage. A federal grant and year-end county funding enabled the department to get the truck repaired and back into service, he said.
Although he is a volunteer for the Sparta department, his real job is full time with the Texas A&M Forest Service and part time with the Morgan’s Point Volunteer Fire Department.
Earlier in the day, there was a Easter egg hunt held on the Bell County Courthouse lawn in downtown Belton. It also attracted a large number of participants.