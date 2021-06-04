Community members stepped up to support graduating Temple High School seniors with more than $2,000 in cash and prize donations.
The donations came after senior Luke Allen made an appeal for Project Graduation donations on social media.
“They got some donations,” TISD spokesman Christian Hernandez said.
Superintendent Bobby Ott provided a cash donation, along with other community members. T-Town Nutrition provided gift cards, too, Hernandez said.
A picnic was held Friday morning, followed by a senior trip to Summer Fun Water Park in Belton.