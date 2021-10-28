Friday is the final day to cast a ballot early before Election Day on Tuesday.
Voters cast their ballots at six poll stations available in the county: The Temple Annex, 205 E. Central Ave.; Bell County Annex, 550 E. Second Ave. in Belton; Killeen Annex, 307 Priest Drive in Killeen; Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.; Salado Church of Christ, 217 N. Stagecoach Road in Salado; and Harker Heights Parks and Recreation building, 307 Miller’s Crossing in Harker Heights.
Voters can cast ballots from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.
More than 4,200 have voting during the early voting period with about 48% of voters casting ballots at the Temple Annex.
Total votes through Thursday are: 186 ballots by mail, 2,035 at the Temple Annex, 759 at the Belton Annex, 331 at the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department, 263 at the Killeen Annex, 439 at Killeen Community Center and 246 at the Salado Church of Christ, according to election records.
Two propositions for the Temple Independent School District bond are up for a vote in Temple: $178.3 million for construction and renovation of school facilities and $6.6 million to improve Wildcat Stadium.
District information states the bond would cost residents about $125 a year per home value of $100,000.
Around Bell County, voters are deciding on tax ratifications for Troy and Nolanville, a Gatesville ISD board of trustees election, a $20 million bond for Bartlett ISD, and a proposal to loosen regulations for the sale of alcohol in Bell County Justice of the Peace District 3.
Voters also can make decisions on eight amendments to the Texas Constitution. One of the amendments, Proposition six, would designate an essential caregiver for nursing home residents who could not be denied in-person visitation rights.