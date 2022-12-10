If noise is a good measuring factor, then the Saturday afternoon Christmas party at the Wilson Park Recreation Center was a very merry occasion.
“We partner with local agencies to provide this event for individuals with disabilities and their families,” said Miranda Maloy, the center’s program coordinator.
More than 250 people pre-registered, she said. Many of them stopped at the Peaceable Kingdom petting zoo outside and then came indoors to be photographed with Santa, pick up story books or join in the many games in the gymnasium.
There also was a room to just sit down and enjoy snacks. And there was a place where people could make a picture frame for their Santa photo.
In the gym, Autumn Brown, an applied behavior analyst with Positive Behavior Supports Corp., cheered on a boy who made a ring toss.
“You got one!” she said.
“I love it,” she said. “That’s why I love my job. I can be a kid and help them.”
PBS collaborates with other service providers, she said, such as speech, occupational and physical therapists.
“We help teach them their basic living skills, to live their most independent life,” she said. “We provide services to children from 18 months to 21 years, with all insurance providers, including Medicaid.”
She deals mainly with autism spectrum disorders, she said.
“They just need somebody to understand them,” she said. “Society just needs to accept everybody. Everybody’s unique in their own way.”
Lisa Martinez, an Adverse Childhood Experiences supervisor for the Temple-Killeen area, also was supervising a game.
“I love working with kids,” she said. “I love to see them smile and laugh.”
ACEs provides applied behavior analysis services in the home health setting, she said.
“We assess their environment and deal with any behavior issues,” she said.
The goal is to help clients relate to the living environment so they can have a better quality of life, she said.
Melissa Ingriola, executive director of Heart of Central Texas Independent Living Center in Belton, also oversaw children playing games.
“We help people with disabilities to stay independent,” she said. “We do home visits or they can come to us. We help people find what services they need and where they need to go. The biggest thing is it’s all ages.
Melody Adams of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas was helping people with craftwork.
“We give them all the tools to make a Christmas tree, and they all have fun,” she said. “They all get to participate. I think it’s amazing.”
Many times, she said, there are health needs the families don’t understand.
“That happens a lot,” she said. “They need a service center for all their health needs.”
Julie Summer, an assistant analyst for Focus Behavioral Associates in Temple, said they work with all ages, from 2 years and older. They also do in-home work and help in the schools when they’re welcome, she said. They do community-based training and have job skills programs for older individuals.
When dealing with autism and developmental disorders, she said, improvement depends on many factors.
“The spectrum is so wide,” she said. “They’re all different. They’re all at their pace. We just help them grow to their full potential.”