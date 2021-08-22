The late Lester Moore — a former teacher and coach at Dunbar High School — had a lasting impact on Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Greene.
“I had won the district in the shot put and in the distance, but I missed the bus to Prairie View (for the next track meet),” Greene said. “As I was walking home dejected and disappointed that I had missed the bus, Lester Moore came along and gave me a ride to Prairie View. There, I got first place in shot put and third place in the discus.”
Educators like Moore, Greene said, are why he continues to proudly wear his Dunbar High ring.
During a public unveiling on Wednesday night, Greene, alongside his fellow alumni, shared memories of their newly renovated alma mater — a facility that now serves pre-K students as the Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy.
About $9.3 million in renovations were completed at the campus.
Although many of his childhood memories were made on the football field at Dunbar High, Greene chose to recall the times he spent in-and-around the classroom with his teachers.
“Those teachers that we had were role models by the way they carried themselves in the hallways and in the classrooms … and my goodness, they dressed well,” he said. “They were dressing well and they were driving nice cars. That for a young person was impressive to me.”
Greene — well-known for a long-running Coca-Cola TV ad that was rated the top of all time in addition to football — said he wanted to emulate them.
“I thought very well of them,” he said. “They spoke about and talked about doing well in school … and my seventh-grade homeroom teacher mentioned that if we wanted to see how good we were doing to just go up to the principal’s office where honor rolls were posted.”
Greene, a member of Dunbar High’s class of 1965, said he was shocked by the number of classmates he knew that made the list.
“I was amazed. How can you make all A’s in every class ... I mean I was struggling to get the B’s,” said Greene, who joked that he was taking the wrong classes while pointing out several people who were on the honor roll in the audience.
Like Greene, Sonjanette Crossley — an alumna of Dunbar High’s last graduating class in 1968 — is appreciative of her former teachers.
“We weren’t prepared; we were greatly prepared,” she said. “We were told that we had purpose.”
Crossley stressed how the passion that Dunbar High High’s teachers placed into their students helped build them into the adults they are today.
“Every one of my classmates and alumni made a difference in this world,” she said. “Some may not have made that Coke commercial or have made it on TV … We have those that may have been more invisible yet doing stuff.”
Crossley said there is more history to be made at the Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy.
“We’re here now so that we can continue to make things better,” she said. “We made history here and we’re still making history in this city, because we acknowledged what needs to be done.”
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott told the Telegram he was “moved” by the history, memories and remarks shared by alumni on Wednesday.
“Going into that event, personally, I wanted to make sure that everybody walked out knowing they mattered,” he said. “I know that there has been a pain in the past, where folks have felt like certain parts of the community have not been invested in, favored or included ... and segregation in of itself is an exclusive painful moment in history that many people went through.”
Ott emphasized how he loved seeing people — from all walks of life — happily engage with one another during the campus’ public unveiling.
“It was fantastic seeing people get behind that school and show what it’s meant for the community,” he said. “I think it was a unifying event … and I’m convinced that I’ll never be a part of another event like that again. The weight of the history associated with that campus is something I just don’t think can be duplicated.”
Crossley shares that feeling.
“We will never get this moment again,” she said.