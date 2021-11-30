A portion of South Fifth Street is now open after being blocked off Tuesday afternoon due to a leak in one of the Temple’s water mains.
The leak, which was located at 20 S. Fifth St., was due to a hole at the bottom of an eight-inch water pipe. City officials said the hole was caused by rust, and was not expected to cause any water outages.
“Outages are not expected but are possible depending on the pipe’s condition,” city spokeswoman Kiara Nowlin said.
City work crews used equipment to hydro-excavate around the leaking pipe before they could start on the repair process.
Officials said the work was completed Tuesday afternoon, with the hole being filled with dirt to be paved over at a later date.