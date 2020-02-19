BELTON — Superintendent Matt Smith wants to hear from Belton ISD community members ahead of his first day of work.
“I can’t wait to get started, but before I start on Monday … I wanted to reach out to each of you in the community and start to ask you questions about what the important things I need to know about the Big Red Community are,” Smith said in a video posted to the district’s social media channels.
The Belton Independent School District started a survey Thursday to collect residents’ thoughts on what Smith, who the school board hired Monday, should know about the community — which covers its namesake city, West Temple, Morgan’s Point Resort and areas of unincorporated Bell County.
Visit http://bit.ly/39Pz6D8 to participate in the survey.
“We will use your thoughts and your feedback to enhance our community conversations when we’re meeting with different focus groups throughout the district,” Smith said. “As I begin visiting campuses and meeting with staff and students next week, your feedback will be used to enhance and focus conversations on where we should be investing to ensure each and every Belton ISD student has the keys to the world when they leave our doors.”
Smith — who previously worked as the chief of staff in Leander ISD — will spend next week touring the district with interim Superintendent Robin Battershell. Her last day is Feb. 28.
“We are in a good place and we are so excited to have Dr. Smith to be at the helm and to continue the journey (of Belton ISD),” board President Suzanne McDonald said.
Trustees approved a three-year contract with Smith and set his annual salary at $230,000.