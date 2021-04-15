Temple Police Department officers assisted federal agents in a raid Thursday at a home on FM 2271 near the Miller Springs Nature Center.
A raid occurred at about 7 a.m. Thursday morning in the 1200 block of FM 2271 in Temple, a few feet away from the nature center entrance near Lake Belton. A home with a detached garage on the east side of the road was targeted by law enforcement officers.
Neighbors said they noticed an increase in vehicular traffic at the home over the last several months.
FM 2271 was shut down for a short time during the incident. Officers and federal agents remained at the home for about four hours.
Temple police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said the department was working with the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office on a case.
Daryl Fields, public affairs officer for the United States Attorney’s office for the Western District of Texas, confirmed that there a law enforcement operation in the area, but did provide any details.
FBI Special Agent Michelle Lee, based in San Antonio, said the two federal agencies would likely provide an update on the case Friday.
Suspect sprays store employee
A Walmart employee in West Temple was pepper sprayed during a reported theft.
The incident occurred at about 7:37 p.m. April 2 at the Walmart, 6801 W. Adams Ave.
Arreguin said a store Asset Protection Officer attempted to stop the suspect when he was pepper sprayed. He was treated by EMS at the scene.
The suspect left the store in a silver sports utility vehicle.
The total value of merchandise taken was $685.19, Arreguin said.
“This case will remain inactive due to insufficient information,” she said.
Vehicle, firearm theft reported
A Temple woman reported on April 5 that a house guest used her credit card, stole a firearm and took her husband’s tan 2004 Mazda Tribute without permission.
The car’s title was also reported missing the next day.
The stolen car was recovered Tuesday in Jefferson County, Colorado, and the case remains active, Arreguin said.