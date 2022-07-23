Active shooter training

Emergency responders head to the scene during an active shooter training Sept. 12, 2019, at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center in Temple.

 Telegram file

The Temple Police Department will hold two-day active shooter training sessions at Temple Independent School District campuses beginning this week — exercises spurred by an ongoing conversation between Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds and Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott.

