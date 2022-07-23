The Temple Police Department will hold two-day active shooter training sessions at Temple Independent School District campuses beginning this week — exercises spurred by an ongoing conversation between Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds and Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott.
This opportunity, following the horrific events of the Uvalde school massacre on May 24, mirrors those conducted by other area law enforcement agencies at school systems, including Rockdale ISD, Cameron ISD, Milano ISD and Academy ISD.
“The entire TPD will be attending active shooter training over a series of training days … running through October due to logistic of training an entire force at the same time,” Ott told the Telegram. “All school resource officers will be attending the sessions before school starts in order to be able to provide the training to our staff members.”
He said the Temple Police Department also is reviewing the district’s plans.
“Immediately after the end of last school year, Eric Haugeberg (assistant superintendent of student services) provided our district/campus crisis plans to the Temple Police Department for extensive review,” Ott said in a letter to staff Monday. “They have spent the better part of a month reviewing all details and will be meeting with district leadership by the end of July to provide any further recommendations to ensure maximized coordination with outside entities.”
Temple ISD will incorporate any additional strategies into its existing protocols.
“A month ago, TISD also provided our most recent set of floor plans, per building, to the Temple Police Department. This was also part of their review,” Ott said. “They conducted onsite walk-throughs and checked line of sights and other security measures. As part of our July review meeting, TISD will proactively add any additional security measures recommended by this review.”
In his letter to staff, Ott emphasized how Temple ISD — which will undergo a summer targeted partial safety audit, an exterior door safety audit, staff and substitutes training, and mandatory drills under new Texas Education Agency requirements — doesn’t want its staff armed while on campus.
“There have been discussions around the idea of arming staff in the school building with guns,” Ott said. “These plans are primarily for rural districts that have large response times to emergencies; and make sense in those cases. In Temple ISD, our response time is very quick considering we have (school resource officers) on campus in the district.”
He detailed a few scenarios in which it could be dangerous for a staff member to be holding a firearm during an emergency response.
“When TPD arrives on a scene their first priority is to eliminate any threats,” Ott said. “If we have a staff member holding a gun, it is difficult for TPD to distinguish between the perpetrator or a school marshal. Effectively, we could put a staff member’s life at risk. If there is a need for more firearms on a campus, our preference would be to hire more TPD (school resource officers) for that school.”
Temple Police Deputy Chief McNeill Fairey emphasized how the safety of students and staff at schools in Temple is one of his department’s top priorities.
“We are thrilled to be able to work closely with TISD to provide our officers the trainings they need in an active shooter situation,” he told the Telegram. “Being able to train inside the schools will give our officers a better understanding of campus layouts and will help us prepare more efficiently. Although it’s unfortunate that these trainings are necessary, it’s also important to know what to do if a situation like that arises. We will do everything we can to make sure our officers have the tools they need to keep all TISD students, staff and educators safe.”