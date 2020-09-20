On Sunday, Dog Ridge Water Supply Corporation had a main water line break on FM 93.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required customers in the area of FM 93, North Wheat Road, Kinsolving Road, Dew Lane and Spring Valley Lane to boil water before consumption.
To ensure destruction of harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be held at a vigorous rolling boil for two minutes and cooled before use. Otherwise, residents may use bottled water or water from another suitable source.
When boiling is no longer necessary, officials will announce that the water is safe to drink. Anyone with questions may contact DRWS at 254-939-6533 or Lafonda Wilsey at 254-721-0401. TCEQ may be contacted at 512-239-4691.