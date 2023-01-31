The CARE Leadership Network has rescheduled its meeting set for Thursday due to inclement weather.
Most Popular
Articles
- Jarrell High School student killed in Austin shooting; another student hospitalized
- Temple woman arrested in SWAT narcotics raid
- UPDATE: Killeen man arrested in Temple shooting
- Construction on downtown Temple butcher, grocery shop to start next week
- Temple shooting victim dies, marking city’s first homicide of 2023
- 3 women charged with prostitution at massage parlors in Bell County sting
- Staying the course: UMHB women back on court after coach’s departure; men defeat Tigers
- Silence in court as Dean shooting recounted in audio, video recordings
- Three dead in fiery Milam County accident
- DeCruz reaction to shooting described; ex-officer unholstered gun after incident