A Temple man with four previous convictions for assault-family violence was arrested March 23 and charged with assaulting a family member.
Carrdeejaa Jamalle Milo, 37, reportedly grabbed the victim on Jan. 20 and choked her at two different times.
The victim locked Milo out but he rang her doorbell and knocked on her door until 5 a.m., when it appeared he left. The victim left to go to the Temple Police Department, and Milo reportedly followed her and tried to run her vehicle off the road, an arrest affidavit said.
Three of Milo’s previous convictions were misdemeanors addressed in county court, according to the affidavit. Those convictions were in June 2002, August 2003 and August 2008. A fourth conviction — dated in June 2019 — was in a Travis County district court. Milo was placed on community supervision.
The current felony arrest warrant was issued Feb. 14 by Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield.
Milo was in the Bell County Jail Monday. His bonds totaled $202,500, but no bond was set for one charge.