Bell County lake parks open today with some changes that include automated fee machines and fewer gate attendants.
Cash will no longer be accepted at parks for day use, boat ramp and annual passes. The passes will be payable by debit or credit card, with new machines in place at Temple Lake Park and Westcliff Park on Lake Belton and at Dana Peak and Stillhouse parks on Stillhouse Hollow Lake, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced in a news release. The changes start for this year’s recreation season, which runs from March 1 to Oct. 1 annually.
“These changes are being made to make the parks and campgrounds safer and more efficient,” the Corps said in its release. “The Corps of Engineers understands there will be challenges associated with these changes. Park rangers and volunteers will be patrolling the parks to help visitors and answer questions regarding the new policies.”
Temple Lake and Westcliff parks will be open from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily. The parks, along with Dana Peak and Stillhouse at Stillhouse lake, have fee machines that allow the public to pay and enter during park hours. Gatehouses at those four parks are closed, the agency said.
Some parks will still have gate attendants and their hours will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
White Flint Park, near the State Highway 36 bridge over Lake Belton, will only offer boat ramp access to campers and America the Beautiful or USACE annual day use pass holders, the Corps announced. The park will no longer have a gate attendant to help with reservations.
At Stillhouse Hollow Lake, Union Grove Park will only offer boat ramp and fishing pier access to campers and America the Beautiful or USACE annual day use pass holders.
All camp reservations can be made by calling 877-444-6777 or at recreation.gov, the Corps said.