After a year of dealing with COVID-19 restrictions, along with damage caused by the recent winter storm, Temple now is expecting to receive millions in aid.
Temple City Manager Brynn Myers said Thursday the city expects to receive about $15 million in federal aid due to the coronavirus.
The aid is a result of money for cities included in the American Rescue Plan Act that President Joe Biden signed March 11.
“The city of Temple will receive approximately $15 million from the recently passed legislation under the state and local allocation section,” Myers said. “We are still waiting to obtain guidance on eligible uses of these funds.”
The money for coronavirus relief is in addition to the more than $167,000 the city is expecting to get from the Federal Emergency Management Agency due to the winter storm in February.
Money from FEMA is planned to be used by the city to repair damages caused by the weather and to cover overtime costs accumulated by city employees.
The money for coronavirus relief is in addition to the more than $877,000 the city is seeking in damages from the winter storm to receive from FEMA.
The winter storm, which hit the state Feb. 14, cut power and water to millions of residents in the state and thousands locally. The icy road conditions crippled the region as many of those trying to get across the city crashed or had vehicles stuck in snow and ice.
Police saved lives
To help residents, the city organized warming shelters for those without electricity or running water at home, and transportation to those shelters by the Temple Police Department.
Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds told the Telegram the department basically became a transportation service during the storm.
“We shifted from traditional policing to being a transportation service,” Reynolds said.
Officers aided residents by driving them to medical appointments, delivering bottled water to neighborhoods and even hauled in chopped wood for an elderly woman who otherwise had to crawl along the ice to access the wood pile.
“Police saved her life,” Reynolds said, adding that the woman had frostbite on her hands and toes.
Officers also saved the life of a 98-year-old World War II fighter pilot by bringing him a case of bottled water, Reynolds said.
“There are phenomenal stories,” Reynolds said.
Later, the department arranged to rent laundry facilities for two days so residents could wash their clothes — a donation that impacted the community when many were without water.
“We’re grateful,” resident Natashia Wesley told the Telegram in February. “It’s so helpful.”
City expenses
Temple spokesman Cody Weems said the city had more than $877,000 worth of estimated costs due to the storm — not all of it covered under what FEMA plans on reimbursing.
Currently, the city only can be reimbursed for category B funds, which include actions taken by a community before and after the storm to help save lives and protect public health. Locally these measures include cost of overtime, call center costs and expenses for transporting residents to warming shelters.
Temple had more than $117,800 in overtime costs during the storm, $155,300 in damages to city buildings and more than $38,000 in current requests for adjustments on water and sewer bills.
Weems said the city is looking to get reimbursed for damages to some of its infrastructure, something not covered through FEMA. He said the city is working with state and county officials for approval for this reimbursement.
“The city of Temple is currently assessing all roads and bridges, utility systems, water treatment plant and facilities for additional damages to be submitted to the state for approval for reimbursement through FEMA,” Weems said.