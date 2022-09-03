Museum's Family Day

Maggie Metzger, left, and her sister Calllie, center, react Saturday when they realize that Callie touched fossilized dinosaur feces held by Maureen Adams, right, during the Family Day at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum.

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

The outer space-themed Family Day on Saturday drew a bustling crowd to the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B.

