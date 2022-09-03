The outer space-themed Family Day on Saturday drew a bustling crowd to the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B.
Mike Hicks, museum director, said he and his staff were surprised by the heavy turnout on the Labor Day holiday weekend.
“We are very pleased,” he said. “I’m thrilled that so many families came out.”
Christy Villegas, a Daisy troop commander, and Amberly Risinger, a parent, were representing Central Texas Girl Scout Troop 21201. Villegas said the four girls at their table were spreading the word about scouting and trying to get other girls to join.
They also guided each of the children in making a small rocket. Then the children lined up at a spring-loaded launcher and tried to launch their rocket over the “moon,” which was drawn on a stand-up poster. Most of the little rockets glided smoothly over the “moon.”
At another table, Terri Holloway, recreation specialist with Temple Parks and Recreation, helped children make a constellation. She gave them a sheet of sample constellations to choose from.
“They’re using stars to create them and they are connecting their stars with chalk,” she said.
In a corner of the lobby, Heather Leedy, recycling manager for the city of Temple, had a table behind a tall gray rocket ship.
“We made a rocket ship out of recycled paper,” she said, “teaching them how to have fun with trash.”
She told the parents they could make a similar rocket at home with a paper towel roll and two toilet paper rolls.
“And then I talk to the kids about what they put in their recycling bin,” she said.
Luis Navarro of Temple watched as his wife, Jessica, helped their son, Tobias, 5, make a space scene.
“He’s creating his own solar system,” Jessica said. “And he’s changing the planets to the color he would like them to be. He’s super proud of America, so he thinks there should be a flag star.”
The Navarros came to the museum before on a school trip, she said.
“They visited the train,” she said. “He likes trains. He loves engineering. He likes to know how things work.”
Ashley McNeil of Harker Heights stood at a table behind her son, Oliver, 4.
“I think they’re making an alien hat,” she said. “He already did the space gallery. We’re here at least once a month.”
She helped him a little by cutting out eyeballs.
“He really likes to go upstairs and look at the stuff, like the switchboard and everything,” she said.
Danielle Hart of Temple brought five of her six children and one of their friends. They were all getting up to leave the table.
“They’re going to the museum,” she said. “They just did a space craft. It’s a good program. We plan on coming here once a month.”
Ben and Kelsey Taylor of Temple brought their two sons, Trent, 7, and Rhett, 5.
“We are playing a planet guessing game,” Ben said. “The boys look at the planets and decide which one is which. We helped them a little bit.”
The museum has a Family Day event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every first Saturday of the month. Genevieve Stockburger, education programmer, said next month would be Transportation Day, with ambulances, a fire engine, police cars, classic cars and unique vehicles.
“Family day is one of our best programs,” she said. “We hope to make it as successful as we can.”