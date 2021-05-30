A Facebook user recently posted a question about today’s activities: “Where are the City of Temple’s fireworks going to be for Memorial Day this year?”
Despite ubiquitous store sales amid the star-spangled accoutrements, Memorial Day isn’t about fireworks or swimming pools.
Monday is about wreaths and Taps — far beyond the sweet smoke of ribs and burgers. Among gleaming headstones and verdant cemeteries rests an uneasy truth about Memorial Day. Women who served and died in military service are often overlooked and underappreciated.
Memorial Day originated in 1868 as Decoration Day after the Civil War, when the Grand Army of the Republic, an organization of Union veterans, established it as national observance to honor Union war dead.
By the early 20th century, Union and Confederate memorial traditions were celebrated in different months, competed for attention. Bell County residents participated in both Union and Confederate observances. However, World War I expanded to honor those who have died in all U.S. wars, shifting focus to larger, more ominous overseas conflicts.
Bell County contributed more than its share of nurses who served during the two World Wars — first from the schools of nursing at Scott & White, founded in 1904, and at King’s Daughters Hospital, founded in 1905.
The 1942 opening of McCloskey General Army Hospital added new urgency to nurse training. King’s Daughters and Scott & White admitted more trainees.
Even after both hospitals tripled their enrollments, the local programs could not offset the overwhelming need for more nurses at home and overseas. By June 1944, McCloskey General Army Hospital welcomed 16 senior cadet nurses, part of a nationwide federal program to increase the numbers of nurses for war and civilian work. Hundreds more quickly followed. Temple College also provided instruction to cadets in addition to the local hospital-based programs.
Among those with Bell County connections was LaVerne Farquhar, born in 1913 and hailing from Sidney, Comanche County. A graduate of the 1933 class at King’s Daughters, she worked as a hospital nursing supervisor and for a doctor’s clinic before enlisting in the Army Nurse Corps in January 1942, one month after the attack on Pearl Harbor.
After a short stint at Camp Barkley near Abilene, she was dispatched with the 2nd Auxiliary Surgical Group. Her unit was sent to North Africa and then to the Italian seaside resort of Anzio, south of Rome.
Sometime between her basic Army training and Anzio, she acquired the nickname “Tex” because of her distinctive flat West Texas nasally twang, a combination of broad vowel sounds and punctuated with the clipped rhythms of Central Texas.
By January 1944, she was with the 33rd Field Hospital, a crucial component of the Allied assault in Italy. Her field hospital was situated on the beachhead 15 miles wide and seven miles deep — a vulnerable target. One observer described the Anzio medical detachment as “part of a front that had no back.” Stored near the medical area were anti-aircraft batteries, food, gasoline and ammunition dumps — key points for Nazi strikes.
Although Farquhar’s hospital was plainly marked with 45-foot red crosses with bars six feet wide on green canvas tent roofs, the emblems proved to be no sanctuary against air strikes.
During intense fighting on the Anzio beachhead, her devotion to duty won praise both from the military and from an embedded war correspondent who wrote about his encounter with her and her distinctive Texas accent.
“I had dropped into the hospital late one night, looking for a dry bed. About dawn the next morning, I was awakened by Tex’s bawling drawl,” he wrote. “She was mad. Some enemy shells were dropping right in the hospital area, and Tex and the other nurses were being made to move to a rear area for safety until the hospital itself could be moved a few miles back. She wanted to stay with her patients.”
She talked about how she waded ashore under fire when she landed in Italy. She confided in the war correspondent that she was so angry, she “forgot to be scared.”
“Our hospital area has been close to the firing line so many times that the dangers of strafing and bombing are not exciting anymore,” Farquhar said. “To see men so badly wounded we don’t know how they can live, and then we save them — that’s a thrill.”
“Another time they strafed us during an operation,” she told the correspondent. “One piece of shrapnel hit the oxygen bottle at the end of the operating table. Now they want us to move back just because a few shells are falling somewhere in camp.”
Shortly after their conversation, “a few shells falling somewhere in camp” landed on her field hospital on Feb. 10, 1944; she was killed instantly, along with four other nurses; three others were wounded.
The military revealed they were the first Army women to die as a result of direct enemy action. Farquhar was probably the first Texas nurse and the only Bell County nurse to die in combat.
At least 200 Army nurses took part in the Anzio campaign, caring for more than 33,000 patients, mostly sick and battle casualties amid bombs and constant gunfire. During World War II, an estimated 400,000 U.S. women served with the armed forces in various capacities and an estimated 500 lost their lives.
The Army Nurse Corps superintendent later wrote condolences to Farquhar’s mother, “She typifies the very finest in American womanhood. Had she known that it was to be thus, she still would have said ‘I must go. It is my duty.’ The nurses are like that in this war. They fear nothing. They beg to go forward as far as possible because they feel they are needed so urgently.”
Few Bell County residents acknowledge nurses’ heroism during wartime. For so long, the military overlooked their service because — well — they were “only women and just nurses.”
Eventually that snub was corrected after World War II in 1947, when new laws gave women who served in the Army, Navy and Air Force Nurse Corps regular commissions on exactly the same terms as male officers.
But, by that time, Farquhar was long since dead.
Here is the uneasy truth about Memorial Day: Women such as 2nd Lt. LaVerne Farquhar didn’t serve in a terrible war for furniture shopping or smoking brisket.
She lived as she died — in service to her country and to others who needed her. That is worth remembering Monday.