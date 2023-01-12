Engineer for a Week program

Joshua Forsythe, an eighth-grader at Bonham Middle School, demonstrates his Engineer for a Week project that he and his classmates designed to help address littering and pollution.

 Courtesy | Temple ISD

Bonham Middle School students are identifying and addressing a variety of social issues that are impacting local communities through a partnership with Meta’s Engineer for the Week program — an initiative that the tech giant established in 2018.

