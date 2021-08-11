Ashley Stark called her time at Family Promise of East Bell County “life changing.”
“During a time when I needed some help and support, they came through and jumped in right away,” Stark said. “I was provided a safe space for my child and me, and the volunteers and staff that saw the best in me helped me so I could heal and grow as a person.”
Since seeking services with Family Promise of East Bell County after experiencing homelessness, Stark — a mother to a son — has started a new job, obtained a car and moved into a home.
“This was huge for my family,” she said. “More importantly, I gained a new sense of independence and a new motivation for life.”
Stark, who noted how the staff at Family Promise of East Bell County made her feel truly cared for, said she is ready for what lies ahead of her in life
“Family Promise is still there for me even though I’ve left. They set me up for success and picked me up when I was down,” she said. “I’m so proud of myself for pushing myself this far.”
Rucker Preston, Family Promise of East Bell County’s executive director, lauded Stark’s work ethic.
“Ashley is such a hard-working individual and a wonderful mother,” he told the Telegram. “We could not be happier for Ashley, as she worked diligently while in the guest program at Family Promise … and she continues to better herself with online classes.”
Promise House progress
Family Promise of East Bell County is aiming to impact more families through its Promise House — a new 6,500-square-foot facility that is expected to finish construction on the southeast corner of South 22th Street and East Avenue N by the spring or summer of 2022.
Preston said the $1.3 million project would double the nonprofit organization’s serving capacity.
It will have seven bedrooms with private bathrooms for guest families, three staff offices, two volunteer bedrooms, a classroom, a living room, a dining room, a kitchen, a pantry, a laundry room and back patio space.
However, the development will reach even more families when the second phase of the facility — which will feature eight transitional homes for families on the property — begins construction following funding.
As of Wednesday, $19,100 has been raised toward the $1.5 million goal, according to Family Promise of East Bell County.
Donors can make further contributions online at familypromisebellcounty.org/donate.
“When people financially contribute to Family Promise, they support the thousands of hours of work that is put into the hundreds of lives of families experiencing homelessness at Family Promise,” Preston said.