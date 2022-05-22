Maybe high school was really a dream, like Puck’s soliloquy in Shakespeare’s “Midsummer Night’s Dream” — all imaginary and harmless?
Graduates of Temple High’s Class of 1911 thought so — or at least they said so in their graduation program.
This week will be a whirlwind of mortarboards studding the air as thousands of high school graduates receive diplomas. Nearly all of the county’s high schools will be holding commencement activities in the next seven days.
Just as everyone did more than a century ago, friends and family will beam with pride; each graduate will clutch that well-earned pass to the future. However, high school graduations a century ago meant different things to different students.
Take, for instance, the difference between Temple’s two 1911 graduating classes — Temple High School and what was then called “the colored high school.”
As usual, the Temple Daily Telegram devoted many column inches lavishing praise and highlights of senior activities of the segregated schools — the white more than the black.
What made the 1911 graduation year bittersweet for Temple High students was that this would be the last year in their building. Temple school trustees had authorized construction of a new ultra-modern, all-brick edifice which opened in 1912.
The 1911 “Seniors” yearbook included an architectural drawing of the proposed building titled “The Home That Came Too Late for Us.”
The class took the opportunity to veer from commencement traditions. Every year since the high school separated from the elementary grades in 1890, the senior classes increased.
The first class in 1890 had three graduates; by 1911 class size grew with 37 matriculating.
But the 1911 class broke a few traditions. Instead of the usual musical performances, speeches and declamations, Temple High seniors chose to present Shakespeare’s “Midsummer Night’s Dream” with all the graduates participating.
“The over-filled room was insufferably hot,” reported the Telegram, “but the eager spectators put up with the discomforts and remained until the close of the program.”
Concluding their play, the seniors were told Anna Burbank Woodson (1869-1962) donated funds to establish a home economics department at the new high school.
In stark contrast, the 1911 “colored school” held its commencement ceremonies across town in the Wayman Chapel African American Church building. Two students graduated, but the Daily Telegram did not name them. The Telegram did report that the ceremonies were attended by “a number of white friends.”
Nevertheless, the school’s faculty and students gathered with their loved ones to honor the pair. Keynoter was Wade C. Rollins (1876-1964), a government professor at Prairie View State Normal College (now Prairie View A&M University). The class compiled a commemorative booklet and program. Following the tradition of their school, graduates and other students performed songs and recited poetry.
Highlight was an address by the school’s alumni association by Charles L. Coffey, Class of 1907 and a 1911 graduate of Wiley College.
Educating black children were a low priority in Bell County and elsewhere in Texas. Records indicate that Temple’s black schools began in 1886 or 1887, about two years after Temple opened a school for white students.
By the 1890s, all grades were taught and supervised by Wright C. Hardeman (1862-1912) and his wife, Hannah. In comparison, the white school had more than 10 faculty for all grades. When Hardeman died, Leon J. Lequey (1863-1926) and his wife, Eloise C.B. (1878-1981), assumed the positions.
Within 30 years of the city’s birth, the black schools had an enrollment of 355 in grades one through seven — all in the same building. The school also had two secondary-level teachers and six for elementary.
Black students used schoolbooks discarded from the white schools; so were the buildings. A wood-frame building for primary white students in the 1890s and early 1900s was moved in 1907 to East Temple to house elementary through high school grades for black students.
The 1912 commencement ceremonies at Eighth Street Baptist Church honored one graduate, Haseltine Adams. The program again featured music (this time, Handel’s “Hallelujah” chorus) and numerous recitations and speeches. The audience paid 15 cents admission to cover the cost of the piano. The Telegram reported that of 300-member audience, the Temple school superintendent and the Telegram reporter were the only two white persons in attendance.
Not until 1925 did the all-black high school receive a name honoring black achievement, when principal Cornelius Carl Sampson (1898-1985) requested to Temple school trustees that the “colored” school be renamed to honor black poet Paul Dunbar.
Sampson had garnered statewide attention because he graduated with the “colored school’s” Class of 1915 while working as the school’s janitor. He remained at Dunbar until 1938, when he accepted a principalship in Corpus Christi.
Sampson fondly recalled his Temple years when he returned to speak at the Dunbar High Alumni reunion in 1981. He expanded on the same speech he delivered in 1915 as valedictorian of the Temple Negro School: “Deeds, Not Words.”
The June 1915 issue of the Temple Daily Telegram confirms his graduation oration of 65 years earlier. “The past rises before me like a dream,” his youthful speech began, a Puckish variation on Shakespeare.
However, his talk to the hometown Dunbar crowd in 1981 was different: “I will not talk about your deeds,” he said. “I shall talk about your misdeeds. Your misdeeds rise before me like a dream. How nice it is to recapture our misdeeds with genuine love.”
With the clarity of hindsight, senior classes may not have known that Shakespeare may have foretold what lay ahead for them. As Lysander tells Hermia in Shakespeare’s “Midsummer” play, war, death and sickness lay siege to love; dreams are short-lived.
In less than six years, these graduates no matter their skin color or background would be thrust into a world war and a great influenza pandemic.
So says Lysander: “Behold! The jaws of darkness do devour it up: So quick bright things come to confusion.”