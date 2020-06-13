Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds stepped into the city’s chief position June 1 — as the community still protests the Temple Police Department and its handling of an officer-involved shooting death.
Reynolds, accompanied by the department’s two spokesmen — Cody Weems and Chris Christoff — talked to the Telegram during a 15-minute interview Tuesday. Topics included the Dec. 2 shooting death of Michael Dean by former Temple Police Officer Carmen DeCruz.
Reynolds, who previously lived and worked in Olathe, Kan., said he heard about the Dean shooting, which occurred when DeCruz reportedly violated department policy by having his weapon drawn during a traffic stop.
Reynolds talked about his experience with officer-involved shootings.
“I was the officer in charge of a multi-member Johnson County, Kan., investigative team,” Reynolds said.
He performed investigations of officer-involved shootings for other agencies in the interest of transparency, Reynolds said.
“I was called out on any officer-involved shooting in Johnson County (except those of his department) to run the investigation.”
He was in charge of five officer-involved shootings from other agencies while in Olathe, Reynolds said.
“I’d say I have a fairly good amount of experience,” he said.
Reynolds said he would support legislation that would make it easier to get rid of officers who have many complaints against them or who committed crimes.
“Nobody dislikes a bad cop more than a good cop,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds never referred to any past or present Temple officers as “bad cops,” but he did briefly talk about processes to get bad officers out of employment.
“If there are ways to work with legislators to change things and streamline processes to get bad police officers out of employment, then I would support that,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds agreed a few bad officers make it a lot harder for the good officers.
“Unfortunately, a few bad apples can skew the perception of law enforcement as a whole and make things very challenging for those good law enforcement officers wanting to serve and protect their communities,” Reynolds said.
Temple officers were briefed about First Amendment rights, including freedom of the press and the public’s right to record video and photos in public before a June 5 protest in downtown Temple, Weems said.
“I’ve talked to them about the press’ rights,” Reynolds said. If violations occur, he said, “I want to know the specifics right away so it can be looked into and investigated in the future.”
He requested a reminder for the officers, but said they do know.
“Several hundred people were coming and they had a lot to think about,” Reynolds said. “I do support First Amendment rights.”
Some police departments across the country are facing defunding, although that has not been proposed in Temple.
Reynolds discussed the possibility of defunding the Temple Police Department and its effect on the city and residents.
Reynolds said, “It depends on how funding is defined — to abolish police departments or reallocate funding to other services in the community.”
The movements endorsing defunding law enforcement agencies are those dissatisfied with their performances, Reynolds said.
“The city continues to grow at an exponential rate, and the city will need more resources and personnel to retain adequate coverage,” Reynolds said. “It could cause a strain on the department and other services that inevitably might affect the quality of life in the community.