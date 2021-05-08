Pickleball is kind of a big “dill” at Wildflower Country Club. After a humble beginning, the sport has taken root in West Temple.
“At first it was just my wife and I, and another couple,” club tennis pro Jeff Contreras said.
That was three years ago. Today, an expanded Wildflower staff is gearing up for its first pickleball tournament — Paddles for a Purpose — which is expected to draw 120 teams from around the state.
“We’ve been advertising the tournament about a week and we already have 50 signed up,” Contreras said.
Paddles for a Purpose will raise money for 411 House, an East Temple-based organization that focuses on building community, relationships and experiences with kids, Contreras said.
Players will compete in men’s doubles, women’s doubles, mixed doubles and juniors, and each group will be divided according to abilities, he said.
Contreras said Wildflower has become a hot spot for pickleball.
The club has eight pickleball courts, including four that were added about a month ago. The courts are in the club’s tennis complex.
“When we first started adding lines to the tennis courts, our tennis players pushed back a little bit,” Contreras said. “The extra lines added a little confusion at first.”
Tennis players quickly came around to the new game in town, and today many are playing both sports.
“We’ve even had some of our most dedicated golfers wander into the pickleball area,” Contreras said. “We have about 30 members playing regularly and a lot more in the community that are coming out. We get pickleball inquiries every day.”
Contreras said the pickleball program grew to the point he was being stretched thin splitting time between pickleball and tennis programs. That prompted Wildflower general manager Brad Belson to bring in Matthew Boyett as a personal trainer and pickleball pro. Both tennis and pickleball programs have exploded with the addition of Boyett.
“We have Open Play three days a week,” Boyett said. “Two days are for members, and visitors are allow to participate on Saturday. Of course, members can sign up for a court every day.”
In addition to running Open Play, Boyett also puts on pickleball clinics and provides personal lessons.
“People love it — it’s different from anything they’ve done,” he said.
Club pros said both tennis and pickleball exploded during the coronavirus pandemic. Both games give players the opportunity to have fun, keep fit, visit with friends and still maintain a social distance.
“Both sports allow players to keep a safe distance apart,” Boyett said. “It’s kind of built into both games.”
According to Contreras and Boyett, pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in America. It combines elements of tennis, ping-pong and badminton.
“The rules are simple and it’s easy to pick up,” Contreras said. “But it’s difficult to master. It can develop into a fast-paced, competitive game for experienced players.”
The game is played on a badminton-sized court and a whiffle ball is hit with paddles slightly larger than those used in ping-pong. There is a 7-foot no-volley zone on each side of the net — it’s called The Kitchen — to prevent players from spiking the ball. The first team to score 11 points wins as long as they are at least two points ahead.
While gaining popularity at a rapid pace, pickleball has been around for decades.
It was invented in 1965 near Seattle by three dads whose kids were bored with their usual summertime activities. With a little thought, a new sport was born.
So where did the name come from? Good question.
One of the men had a dog named Pickles. Apparently the dog got a kick out of snagging the ball and running off. Pickleball was born.