MILANO — Maybe Milano will finally become more than a blur along the highway.
After all, it almost was erased just a few years after its founding, thanks to the Santa Fe Railway.
In fact, had it not been for an enterprising young woman with an eye for business and her entrepreneurial father, Milano might have become just another dusty blackland ghost town.
Long regarded as the “poor relative” of Milam County’s bigger cities of Rockdale and Cameron, Milano may be coming into its own — albeit in small measures on the busy highways near U.S. Highway 79 and State Highway 36, southeast of Cameron in Milam County.
A convenience store recently closed but could reopen to alleviate a “gas desert” along the highway.
Milano’s settlement reflects the history of the area — mid-19th century emigrants were lured to Central Texas with promises of low taxes, good government and cheap land. Milam County had a solid reputation for having good soil for growing a wide variety of crops, especially around the bottomlands of the Little River.
The International-Great Northern Railroad laid out the original town site in 1874. Origin of the name “Milano” is wrapped in questions.
One story suggests the town was named for Milan, Italy; other claims it was the result of a misspelling or misunderstanding of “Milam”; another theory is the post office deliberately changed the name because another town had the name “Milam.”
Pretty soon, what had been open prairie sported a post office, a Baptist church and a general store.
Life rocked along amicably for a few years until the Gulf, Colorado & Santa Fe Railway began building a line through Milam County. Along came the railway’s chief engineer, Bernard Moore Temple (1843-1901), responsible for selecting key railway sites.
As he plotted out the path for steel rails, railroad officials in Galveston, the company headquarters, proposed creating a major division point at Milano and renaming the site “Temple,” in honor of its chief engineer.
Protests erupted over the name change. By September 1880, Temple asked that his name be removed and the interchange between the IGN and Santa Fe be named “Milam Junction.”
Thus, the railway avoided what would have been a public relations disaster in the county, where the railroad needed supporters. Santa Fe officials then proposed another new major division point about 45 miles north in Bell County. That point was given the name “Temple.”
Meanwhile, in Milano, business continued to thrive. Life gradually shifted to the new settlement; the community formerly called “Milano” became known as “Old Milano” and “Milano Junction” became present-day “Milano.”
The village began to flourish, especially when a Kentucky-born physician, John W. Hudson (1845-1913), arrived in Milano in 1882 and purchased a two-story rock and brick building. Like many physicians of his era, he supplemented his income with various enterprises.
He established a clinical office, hotel and a general store. He later became the town’s postmaster, operating out of a nearby building.
Beginning in the late 1880s, his daughter, Claudia “Claudie” Hudson (1874-1953), managed his various business endeavors and was even appointed postmistress after his death.
Claudie had a real knack for business. The hotel was the site for many gala celebrations and dances. She invited Dallas fashion merchandisers to display latest fashions in her store.
She advertised groceries at reasonable prices and welcomed lodgers to the hotel.
An 1895 newspaper effusively praised Milano and its citizens: “Everything points towards a prosperous year for Milano, and it is destined to become one of the leading and most substantial trading points in the near future,” adding that the town was “God’s own country.”
However, the devil was in the details.
Milano could not overcome the problem of accessibility. Milano reached a peak in 1939 with 920 residents. Population began to decline in the early 1940s. Phillip Guy Pope, historian with the University of Texas at Arlington, analyzed Milano’s failure to thrive in his 2006 study.
“Milano lacked adequate means to fund good roads around town,” he said. “The town’s residents depended upon the county allocated funds for their precinct to pay for their roads, as Milano’s businessmen were not as active as Rockdale’s when it came to roads. When the money in the county road fund had been depleted in 1915, roadwork around Milano and other county towns could not continue. Other towns in the county, Cameron among them, were simply slower than Rockdale in building good roads.”
Even Claudie Hudson’s marketing skills could not overcome the challenges and the need for good highways with the growing popularity of automobiles. She eventually moved on to sell life insurance.
In 1920, the Rockdale business community successfully lobbied the Texas Department of Transportation to designate the I&GN Highway, running from Milano through Rockdale and on to Taylor, as an official state highway.
However, without viable businesses, Milano could only remain a dot on the map and not a waystation. The 20th century was not auspicious for the rural community of 378 residents in less than a two-square-mile area.
A CEFCO Convenience Store in Milano wrecently was closed and officials haven’t announced a timeframe for its reopening. It could reopen with expanded features.
The business is the second for the tiny burg. The other is a dollar store about four blocks away.
Milano’s future may still remain murky, but at least travelers could one day again have an oasis stocked with cold drinks and gasoline.